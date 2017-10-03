Food & Drink

10 mindblowing things you didn't know about Pink's

By Published On 11/25/2013 By Published On 11/25/2013
More From Things You Didn't Know About

related

9 Things You Didn't Know About Hard Rock Stadium That Make the Game Infinitely Better

related

15 Things You Didn't Know About Frank's RedHot

related

Things You Didn't Know About Katz's, NYC's Most Beloved Deli

related

Things You Didn't Know About Chardonnay

Trending

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

related

This Insane Boat Ride Whips You Down a Narrow Rocky River at Over 50MPH

Stuff You'll Like

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

You've probably waited in line outside Pink's hundreds of times at this point, mostly around 213a, and ARE YOU SURE THE DARKROOM ISN'T STILL OPEN? LIKE TOTALLY SURE? OK WE'RE DEFINITELY GOING TO PINK'S. Despite all that time there though, there's actually a ton of stuff you still don't know about your favorite hot doggerie, so we hit up their owners (whose last name is Pink -- see, there's one thing you didn't know!) to make you an expert, even at 213a. Also, they gave us $100 in free hot dogs to give away. So… tweet THIS, and maybe we'll give you some of it.


 

More From Things You Didn't Know About

related

Food & Drink
9 Things You Didn't Know About Hard Rock Stadium That Make the Game Infinitely Better

related

Food & Drink
15 Things You Didn't Know About Frank's RedHot

related

Food & Drink
Things You Didn't Know About Katz's, NYC's Most Beloved Deli

related

Food & Drink
Things You Didn't Know About Chardonnay
Pink's
Flickr user Coco Mault

1. Pink's got its start as a rolling cart in 1939, which they paid $50 for.
Now, for $50, you can buy 12.5 Guadalajara dogs, which's totally worth it.

Pink's
Flickr user Loren Javier

2. The most Pink's dogs to ever be eaten in one sitting was by Orson Welles, who downed 18 of these suckers.
Followed by his bowels experiencing their own War of the Worlds.

pink's
Flickr user Loren Javier

3. Pink's is officially a city-recognized "Treasure of LA".
Take that, Angelyne!

Pink's
Flickr User AaronLMGoodwin

4. In 2006, Sports Illustrated shot some of their Swimsuit Issue in Pink's dining room.
You're wondering where the link to the photo shoot is, aren't you? Keep reading...

Pink's
Pink's Facebook

5. When Pink's originally opened, they didn't have any power, so they plugged into a neighbor 100 yards away.
Instead of borrowing some from Redfoo.

6. Famous movies/TV shows that have shot at Pink's: Hell's KitchenMulholland Drive, Jackass, The Today ShowHouse of LiesHuell Howser, and Leno.
That vid above? That's Huell and Tony Danza from 1981. Aw yeah.

Pink's
Pink's Facebook

7. Pink's goes through between 1500 and 2000 hot dogs a day.
Insert innapropriate hot-dogs-going-through-pinks joke here.

8. The "Martha Stewart Dog" (stretch dog, relish, onions, bacon, chopped tomatoes, saurkraut, sour cream) was named for Stewart after she waited in line herself to order it.
Later, she shipped 350 of 'em to NY for the audience at her show. According to several audience members, they were "better than prison food".

Pink's
Flickr/Mangank

9. Bruce Willis proposed to Demi Moore at Pink's.
No wonder their relationship was a dog. Heyo?

Pink's
Flickr user Permanently Scatterbrained

10. Okay, we saved the best for last -- here's how much of each item they go through a year: 53,340lbs of hot dogs, 46,800lbs of chili, 51,480lbs of Polish sausage, 128,700lbs of fries, 25,025lbs of bacon, 14,870lbs of burgers, 34,320lbs of saurkraut... and 129,800 tortillas.
Boosh.

1. Pink's Hot Dogs 709 N LA Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 (Hollywood)

Pink's famous hot dog joint is where Willis proposed to Demi Moore, and uh... more importantly, where they're serving up unbelievably fresh and juicy dogs.

Stuff You'll Like