4 Drinks That Prove Cognac Was Made For Summer

When windows fly open and air conditioners around the country whir into action, most people move their brown liquors to the back of the bar like jackets in a closet. But we have some advice for you this summer: don’t.

The right brown liquor is a wool blazer, not a parka. It’s a four-season, not-so-secret weapon that plays whether it’s by the fire or by the grill (which, yeah, is also fire, but you get it).

That liquor, of course, is cognac. And its summertime appeal is thanks in no small part to how well it vibes with all of the foods you turn to when the temperature spikes.

“I’ve always been a fan of cognac,” says Chef Kwame Onwuachi, James Beard Award-winning chef, author, and former executive chef at Afro-Caribbean favorite Kith/Kin in DC. “It has notes that I equate with summer, like caramel notes and fruity notes on the back end. You can just make it your own. You can make that base cognac into a cocktail that really speaks to you.”

To prove it, Onwuachi walked us through some cognac drinks he likes to pair with summertime cuisine to honor his memories from different regions of the US -- and to keep cognac front and center when you go to fill your cup.