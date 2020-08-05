Shopping 8 Excellent Tents Under $100 to Start Your New Life as a Camper Consider these some of the best budget tents for car camping and hiking that you can buy right now.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Choosing the right tent is a difficult decision for campers at every skill level. You have to take into consideration size, weight, effectiveness against the elements, when/how you'll be using it, etc. I believe every camper should have at least two tents. One for hiking trips and one for car camping (the latter being heavier, bigger, roomier). And the range of tent prices can often seem drastic. You can grab a fine pop-up tent for $30 or a lightweight carbon tent for over $1,000 (they weigh about 1lb and are crafted for very serious hikers). But what if you're new to camping? Where do you start? I firmly believe you can buy a tent that will last you for years for under $100 -- one that is both durable enough to not rip during set-up and will keep you dry during rain. Here are eight budget tents under $100 (with an exception or two) that you'll be sure to love.

Coleman

Coleman Sundome 6-Person Camping Tent Price: $103

What you're getting: One of Coleman's most popular tents over the past decade. There's a reason people love the Sundome. It's durable, roomy, waterproof, and can sleep six if needed (I'd recommend four people, max). It's definitely not a great tent for hiking, but if car camping is your new hobby, this tent should be the first thing you pack up.

REI

REI Co-op Groundbreaker 2 Tent Price: $79.95

What you're getting: A standard 2-person, 3-season dome tent that's incredibly easy to set up and weighs a mere 4lbs. Set it up in minutes and keep it for years.

Moon Lence

Moon Lence Instant Pop Up Price: $99.99

What you're getting: An instant pop up tent for car camping (it sets up in about one minute). It's also super spacious -- enough to fit an air mattress, cooler, chair, etc.

Coleman

Coleman 4-Person Skydome Camping Tent Price: $64

What you're getting: Another beloved car camping tent from Coleman. If you want enough room to throw in a queen size air mattress and your stuff, this is the tent for you. It's 8' x 7' and the roof goes up to almost 5'. That means it's a bit bulky and takes a little more time to set up, but the payoff is essentially a small apartment.

Moosejaw

SJK Daybreak 3 Person Tent Price: $119.95

What you're getting: An awesome 3-person tent with plenty of room for your gear. It's a bit heavy at 10lbs, but what it lacks in lightness, it makes up for in space & comfort.

Eureka

Eureka Solitaire AL Tent Price: $109

What you're getting: A 1-person tent that's great for hiking trips. It weighs only 2lbs and will endure almost all weather conditions (aside from blizzards). It also opens up nicely so you can stargaze through the mesh and not worry about the mosquitos.

Eureka

Eureka Tetragon HD 3 Tent Price: $97

What you're getting: A standard 3-person, 3-season tent that is great for car camping. It's incredibly easy to set up and will give you 4-feet of headroom once it's standing. It's big enough for a full size air mattress (if you want to keep it as a 2-person tent, which you should).

Hui Lingyang

Hui Lingyang 4 Person Pop Up Tent Price: $99.95

What you're getting: A tent with pre-assembled poles that you basically frisbee out to set up. It is, in the most literal sense, a pop-up tent. It claims it can sleep four, but I'd recommend keeping it to two if you want to stay comfortable. When the trip is done? Just fold it back into itself and be on your way. It weighs about nine pounds, so you'll likely want to save this one for car camping.

Alex Robinson is a writer & editor for Thrillist. He used a Coleman tent for at least 12 years. Follow him on Instagram @alexanderrobinson