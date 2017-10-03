A guide to every single park in SF (even the one with skeet shooting)

If there's one thing that San Francisco has a ton of, it's
poop on the sidewalk unreliable sports teams parks, lots and lots of parks. And while you may be pretty familiar with what some of SF's parks have to offer (Trevor the Truffle Guy!!), you may not know about what every slice of grassy awesomeness has to offer (underground concerts? Skeet shooting???). Fixing that, is this guide to alllllllll the parks (big, small, and $1 beer-y).
1. Allyne Park (Cow Hollow)
This spot's fenced in and pretty well-manicured. Plus, even though it's not technically a dog park, lots of people still bring 'em here.
2. War Memorial and Performing Arts Center Courtyard (Civic Center)
Right across from City Hall, this is one of the few non-FiDi, non-neighborhood grassy respites in the city. Also: food trucks!
3. Patricia's Green (Hayes Valley)
That strip of park right outside Biergarten? Yeah, this is it.
4. Page and Laguna Mini Park (Hayes Valley)
A teeny community garden. Great for
picking a flower for a date in a pinch definitely just looking at flowers.
5. Panhandle (The Panhandle)
Come for the hippies, find out most of the hippies have jobs and 401k's, stay for the White Men Can't Jump-caliber basketball court.
6. Alamo Square (Lower Haight)
Famous for the Painted Ladies, not-as-famous-but-just-as-good-for photo bombing wedding parties that weirdly decide to take their pictures in front of them.
7. Mountain Lake Park (Inner Richmond)
Cancel your gym membership: there's a half-basketball court, four tennis courts, a built-in fitness circuit, and a lake to run around.
8. Alta Plaza (Pac Heights)
With tennis courts and terraced hills, this park has views of both the Bay and the plebians who don't live in Pac Heights.
9. Marina Green (The Marina)
Volleyball, son!
10. Palace of Fine Arts (The Marina)
Oh fiiiiiiine, take a million pictures in front of this beautifully manicured lake and monuments, because they'll last a lifetime and look great in your photo album.
11. Joseph Conrad Square (Fisherman's Wharf)
Oh no... how did you end up in Fisherman's Wharf? It's okay, this tiny plot of nature will help you clear your mind/eat that In-N-Out (ohhhhh, that's why you're here).
12. Russian Hill Park (Russian Hill)
Hit the trail above for one of the best views in the city -- PLUS, there's a plaque and memorial placed by the Russian government dedicated to the O.G. Russian cemetery that the hood is named after.
13. Alice Marble Tennis Courts (Russian Hill)
This spot has four tennis courts and a full-court basketball court (does that seem like too many courts?).
14. Fay Park (Russian Hill)
Open to the public since 2006, this super tiny park is popular for weddings because, gazebo.
15. Pioneer Park (North Beach)
Built to commemorate the city's centennial, this 4.9 acre stretch of grass at the top of Telegraph Hill has awesome views and the
even better mildly better Coit Tower.
16. Levi's Plaza (The Embarcadero)
This mostly concrete (unless you're on the other side of Battery) park is home to a fountain (!), and also a delicious sandwich shop. Oh, and did you know Levi's has a store in their headquarters? Because they do.
17. Ina Coolbrith Park (Russian Hill)
It's got a pretty spectacular panorama of the city, and there's enough stairs that you'll be out of breath after the hike up... if you're fat.
18. Huntington Park (Nob Hill)
Across from Grace Cathedral? Across from Grace Cathedral.
19. Portsmouth Square (FiDi)
They've got Tai Chi AND chess. What more could your little heart desire... at 90?
20. Transamerica Redwood Park (FiDi)
Why drive all the way up to actual Northern California (seriously, we're pretty much dead-center here guys) when you can just visit a local park with its own Redwoods? Also: it has a mildly creepy statue of six kids playing red rover!
21. Sydney G Walton Square (FiDi)
This park's named after a banker and home to public art... we're confused.
22. Sue Bierman Park (FiDi)
Oh, this is what you call the park that's across from the Ferry Building. Also, there are a bunch of parrots that live in the trees. Naturally.
23. Union Square (Union Square)
Playing fast and loose with the definition of "park" are we, National Park Service?
24. Rincon Park (The Embarcadero)
AKA that spot where some god dropped his bow and arrow.
25. Yerba Buena Gardens (SOMA)
Sure there are waterfalls and carousels, but did you know that weird statue of seven slices of a guy does something if you stare at it long enough? And by "does something" we mean "haunts your nightmares".
26. Civic Center Plaza (Civic Center)
Enjoy the occasional food trucks while also being very cautious with your wallet/cellphone/forty.
27. Victoria Manalo Draves Park (SOMA)
A brand new SOMA park, they've got a community garden, basketball court, picnic area, and a
sloshball softball field.
28. South Park (SOMA)
If you work in SOMA, you know this exists. If you don't, you might not be aware that this circle of neighborhoody greenery is surrounded by nice restaurants and shops and feels more like something out of Laurel Heights than SOMA.
29. South Beach Park (SOMA)
Where else can you take your dog and also get hit with a really foul ball?
30. Bay Front Park (Dogpatch)
Basically a blacktop with benches, it's a good place to take lunch and watch the water. If that's your thing (editor's note: it's your thing).
31. Esprit Park (Dogpatch)
A great place for BBQs and lunches if you happen to work or live in the area.
32. Warm Water Cove (Dogpatch)
Still home to some work from street artists (read: graffiti) that hasn't been painted over, this's also the spot for some underground concerts. You were a fan of this park before it sold out and went mainstream.
33. Precita Park (The Mission)
A dog-friendly spot that also has a... butterfly garden??
34. Garfield Square (The Mission)
Yo, guys, they have a pool, basketball court, and a soccer field here. It's, like, a real park.
35. Bernal Heights Park (Bernal Heights)
Not so much a park as a hike up a hill, it still gives you pretty great views of the 7x7 and the Peninsula. You can watch the fog roll in at eye level here.
36. Candlestick Point State Recreation Area (Bayview)
Yep, there's actually a spot around here that's available for all kinds of activities, including, according to the government website, windsurfing. Yes, get all that windsurfing out of your system in Bayview.
37. Duboce Park (Duboce Triangle)
This little dog park is great if you have a pup, or don't and just like hanging out with them. Plus, there's a hill area that should be safe for you to sit/lay on without worrying about dog... presents.
38. Buena Vista Park (Haight)
The city's oldest park, it's home to an old oak grove and secluded trails, which, it being in The Haight and all, things might happen on.
39. Corona Heights Park (Castro)
With several different trails, this spot provides some of the best views of the city... with the caveat that it's also home to a lot of poison oak, sooo 'leaves of three let it be'?
40. Dolores Park (The Mission)
Okay, okay, so you obviously know this place exists, but did you know that they will be closing it down in halves beginning January 2014 to put in new bathrooms (ohthankgod), redo the courts, put in an overlook, and new paths? Learn something new every day.
41. Grand View Park (Inner Sunset)
The locals/Splinter calls it Turtle Hill. If you've ever wanted a small hike for a view of Golden Gate Park and the Sunset/Richmond districts, this is your hill. Also, enter from the 16th Ave side, they've got a sweet back staircase with mosaics all over it.
42. Twin Peaks (Twin Peaks)
It's not technically a park, but there's grass and one of the best damn vista points in the Bay -- you'll have an unobstructed view of both the Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate from here.
43. Mount Davidson Park (Twin Peaks)
This is the highest point in the city of San Francisco, which, given this is San Francisco, is actually saying something. Bring your hiking Toms.
44. Glen Canyon Park (Diamond Heights/Noe Valley)
With 70 acres, this spot is great to come to for an in-city outdoor experience, like bouldering (ballsy rock climbing). They also have park facilities (ropes course, ball courts, etc) at the Southern end.
45. Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove (Sunset)
It's worth the trek out here if your favorite band happens to be playing at their outdoor concert venue/you wanna break in your new double parka.
46. Lake Merced (Outer Sunset)
Not only is this a lake in (okay, kinda in) the city, but it also happens to be home to a friggin' skeet shooting range.
47. Golden Gate Park
If we have to explain this one to you, then you know less about this city than we thought.
View All of San Francisco's parks in a larger map