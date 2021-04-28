What to Know About Smoking Weed in Toronto

Congrats America: A bunch of states are jumping on the legal cannabis train. But in Canada, cannabis has been legal since 2018, and life is pretty sweet up North if you like getting high.

That’s particularly true in Toronto, where dispensaries are popping up like little forest mushrooms after they were declared an essential service during the pandemic. Regulators in Ontario are now granting 30 permits a week (that’s a new permit every hour and 20 minutes of the working day!), causing the number of dispensaries in Toronto to balloon from a dozen or so pre-pandemic to nearly 150 today, according to the Ontario Cannabis Store.

When Canada reopens, Toronto is at the top of our travel list—and not just for the legal weed, but not not for the legal weed, ya know? After lockdown, the city is bound to pop—though things “may look a wee bit different,” according to Toronto cannabis user Marly Tweedledoob. “I’m looking forward to a post-Covid world when we can gather again, but I don’t know if I’ll ever go back to passing random joints around with strangers… puff, puff, ash > puff, puff, pass!”

Here's the lowdown on where to buy weed in Toronto, plus our picks for fun things to do and places to eat once you hit the stratosphere.