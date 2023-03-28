The 15 Best Spas in Dallas-Fort Worth for Self-Care Indulgence

Photo courtesy of Spa Adolphus

Spa days while vacationing are always at the top of our to-do list, especially over an extended getaway with lots of walking and activity. But we’re firm believers in indulging in a relaxing spa retreat right in our own neighborhood—or anywhere within the same area code. So, in the name of conducting the type of thorough journalistic research that would make Anderson Cooper proud, we checked out the best spas all over Dallas-Fort Worth. After countless massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and glasses of champagne consumed in a sauna while Enya plays over the speakers, we’ve come up with a comprehensive list of 15 of our favorites, from A to Z. From intimate boutique spaces to sprawling facilities where you can easily block off six hours on your daily calendar, these spas run the gamut of price points and reach every corner of the Metroplex.

Away Spa W Dallas-Victory Victory Park

Located on the 16th floor of the W Dallas-Victory Hotel, the recently remodeled Away Spa packs a lot of amenities into its small space. In the locker rooms, a dry sauna and steam shower await, as well as city views from the relaxation lounge. The Detox Massage makes for a great end-of-weekend ritual that’ll leave you relaxed and hopefully rid your body of some of those brunch time toxins (hello, bottomless mimosas). Free valet parking and access to the pool deck (May-October) add to the appeal during the upcoming hot months.

How to book: Make an appointment online.

Photo by Anne Ousey, courtesy of Hiatus Spa + Retreat

Hiatus Spa + Retreat Multiple locations

This Texas-based chain of full-service spas operates eight locations across the state, with five in the DFW metroplex alone. Hiatus offers a monthly subscription program for $79 per month that includes your choice of Signature Massage, Tailor-Made Facial, One & Only Mani-Pedi, Body Glow, Body Wrap or Acupuncture. Pricing for non-members is only slightly higher, making this one of the most affordable full-service spa options on the list.

How to book: Make an appointment online.

King Spa & Waterpark Northwest Dallas

With nine unique co-ed healing sauna rooms, an indoor pool, and a 67,000-square-foot waterpark, this Korean spa makes it easy to spend an entire day in relaxing bliss (there’s even food and beverage service). Gender-separated locker rooms with their own hot tubs, steam rooms, and amenities are expected to be enjoyed fully nude, so set your modesty expectations accordingly. Admission is only $40 ($35 with an e-coupon) and includes access to all facilities. Massages, facials, and body scrubs can be added for an additional cost.

How to book: Stop in for first come, first served admission. Call 214-420-9070 or inquire at check-in to book add-on services during your visit.

Le Spa by Warwick Melrose Oak Lawn

The Warwick Melrose Hotel has been around for 99 years, but it wasn’t until 2021 that they added a new building complete with a luxury spa. With six treatment rooms and gender-specific steam rooms, its boutique size ensures a truly personal touch. Their Valmont Facials have proven to be a big draw for people looking for a little youthful upgrade before a big event, or simply as an any-day treat.

How to book: Make an appointment online.

Relâche Spa & Salon Grapevine

The Gaylord Texan’s massive, theme park–sized getaway features many treasures under the giant glass dome, the most important being this tranquil oasis. The European-style spa boasts a dry sauna and steam room in well-appointed men’s and women’s locker rooms, and a relaxation area offers plenty of healthy snacks and infused waters. Try the Seasonal Massage or Facial for something extra special. Spa bookings include same-day access to the indoor/outdoor pools and fitness center, even outside of regular spa hours.

How to book: Make an appointment online.

Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dallas

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dallas Uptown

The Ritz-Carlton brand has a reputation for indulgence and it doesn’t get much more extravagant than an eight-hand massage, one of the top-of-the-line options at this gorgeous and recently updated 12,000-square-foot facility. Dean’s Margarita Salt Glow (available frozen, too!) is another must-try. Plan plenty of time before or after treatments to let troubles melt away in gender specific areas with rain showers, a dry sauna, steam room, and a party-size jacuzzi.

How to book: Make an appointment online.

Photo courtesy of Spa Adolphus

Spa Adolphus Downtown Dallas

This historic property has been pampering its guests with a variety of services and amenities within the walls of the circa-1912 hotel. The spa is a more recent addition and the quaint, 5,000-square-foot facility emphasizes personal attention and privacy, with individual changing rooms complete with luxe showers. After your 1912 Body Experience (which combines a variety of rituals from hot stones to a warm cocoon), sip on champagne from the outdoor terrace overlooking downtown and the AT&T Discovery District across the street. (Pro tip: Through May 31, receive a 30% discount on massages and facials Monday–Friday.)

How to book: Make an appointment online.

The Spa at The Highland SMU/Mockingbird Lane

Nestled inside The Highland, this two-story spa provides an elevated experience with of-the-moment treatment methods and time-tested rituals, all enhanced by top-of-the-line products to pamper your skin from head to toes (including a CBD warming massage). Try the Lava Shells Massage or one with Himalayan Salt Stones. Facials here are also first-class and among the best in the city, our favorite being the Eminence Organic Facial.

How to book: Make an appointment online.

The Spa & Salon at Las Colinas Resort, Dallas Las Colinas

Formerly a Four Seasons resort, this sprawling property now operates under the Ritz-Carlton brand and will fully transition in the coming months. Though there will be updates and changes, the spa has long been one of the most well-appointed in the region and we can only imagine the upgrades in store. Before and after treatments, spend time in the gender-specific areas with rain showers, dry sauna, steam room, hot tub, and cold plunge for creating your own wellness journey. Another thing we love? All their treatments are a full hour or 90 minutes rather than 50 or 80 minutes at some spas. The Resolution Reset (through April 30) includes three different hour-long services.

How to book: Make a reservation online.

Photo courtesy of Spa at Thompson Dallas

Spa at Thompson Dallas Downtown Dallas

The outdoor deck at this spa may be one of our favorite spa amenities in the city. It’s rare to have an al fresco experience when visiting a spa, but Thompson Dallas has created an oasis in the shadow of downtown’s iconic skyscrapers with a hot tub, cold plunge, and a cozy sauna. In the locker rooms, infrared saunas and steam rooms can enhance your state of bliss. Book the Thompson Spa After Hours package and bring your significant other for a couple’s massage, private access to the spa’s amenities, a pair of bathrobes, and a bottle of Champagne.

How to book: Make a reservation online.

Spa Castle Carrollton

A traditional Asian and European bathing house, Spa Castle can really stretch out a day of relaxation by making it a weekend of soothing experiences thanks to its upstairs boutique hotel, The One. Like King Spa, nudity is encouraged for all guests in gender-specific areas, which include a variety of tubs and soaking baths, dry and wet sauna rooms, and optional massages and other body treatments for an additional cost. Co-ed Sauna Valley offers 10 different types of sauna experiences, from a Color Therapy Room to a Himalayan Salt Sauna.

How to book: Stop in for first come, first served admission. Inquire at check-in to book add-on services or schedule online.

Vivian’s Boutique Spa Lowest Greenville

This charming little neighborhood spa offers a full-service spa experience in a tranquil space that’s perfect for a quick getaway from the stresses of everyday life. Sore feet? The My Darling Clementine Foot Ritual will make all your little piggies whisper “ahhhhhhh” all the way home. It’s a fab addition to a Deep Tissue Massage or Sweet As Honey Hydrating Facial.

How to book: Make a reservation online.

Well & Being Spa Frisco

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa offers its guests and visitors the chance to indulge in a variety of services, from the Stonebriar Golf Recovery Massage to Balance Restoring CBD Wraps and waxing of pretty much any body part imaginable. Men’s and women’s locker rooms include eucalyptus steam and three relaxation loungers offer an escape for a quick nap and total disconnection from technology for a bit.

How to book: Make a reservation online.

Woodhouse Spa Multiple locations

Even though this is a national chain of day spas, we found our experience there to be quite impressive and thoroughly enjoyable. Four DFW locations make it convenient to find a place nearby to settle in for some sweet relief from pain and stress. Book one of several packages for hours of tranquility and rejuvenation, followed by a glass of bubbly by the fireplace. Because, yes, even in warm Texas weather a fireplace always kicks up the cozy factor.

How to book: Make a reservation online.

ZaSpa Uptown

Small but mighty in its variety of offerings, Hotel’s ZaZa holistic retreat has everything you’ll need to unwind. Try the Rock Star! Hot Stone Massage (the 90-minute one if you want to feel legitimately A-list) or the Fountain of Youth Facial for some incredible results that’ll surely turn heads. They’re only open Thursday–Sunday, so a visit will ensure a truly laid-back weekend in your near future.

How to book: Make a reservation online.