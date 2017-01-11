Cars

10 Badass Photos From The U.S. Air Force Archives

Getty/USAF
Since when did you ever need an excuse to gawk at some hard core Air Force porn? We've recently stumbled into a massive cache of Getty Images Military archives, so get ready for a slow trickle of epic imagery from our nation's military industrial complex.

Getty/USAF

An F-4 Phantom II aircraft takes part in Amalgam '87, a joint U.S./Canadian air defense exercise on May 1st

Getty/USAF

A-10A "Warthog" in flight during a NATO operation Allied Force combat mission

Getty/USAF

F-117A stealth fighter aircraft from the 37th Tactical Fighter Wing, Tonopah Test Range, Nev., line the runway after arriving for an overnight stay while deploying to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield

Getty/USAF

An SR-71 Blackbird refueling mid-air at sunset

Getty/USAF

An air-to-air right side view of an YF-22 advanced tactical fighter aircraft during a test flight

Getty/USAF

An aerial view of a multinational, multi-aircraft static display including, left to right, an F-4 Phantom II, an F-111, an F-15 Eagle and a French Mirage

Getty/USAF

O-2A aircraft flying over the Empire Range

Getty/USAF

Five F-15 Eagle aircraft of the 405th Tactical Training Wing fly past a rock formation rising from the fog-covered floor of Monument Valley

Getty/USAF

A Minnesota Air National Guard F-16A Fighting Falcon escorts Royal Jordanian 1, the aircraft carrying his Majesty King Hussein I, of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Getty/USAF

An air-to-air view of a KC-135A Stratotanker aircraft preparing to refuel an F-15 Eagle aircraft from the 18th Tactical Fighter Wing as seen from the cockpit of the F-15

