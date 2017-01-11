10 Brilliant Uses For Old Tires

So you just put brand spanking new tires on your ride, but now you're stuck with four old ones. What do you do? You could call someone to come by and haul them out for a nominal fee, or you could peruse this list and be hailed as a genius by all your friends and family.

If you've got a few old spares laying around, a bit of imagination, and at least a kindergartner's level of craftsmanship, this handy rundown is for you.