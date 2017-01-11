10 Ways You're Ruining Your Car Without Realizing It

There are some things you absolutely know will ruin your car (and/or its resale value): excessive smoking, major damage, starting a fire in the backseat. Then, there are the other more minute things that you probably don't even think about. If you want to make the most out of your next trade-in, pay very close attention to this handy list. And stop starting fires in the backseat.

1. You're shifting into drive while the car’s still rolling backwards.

You may be thinking that going from reverse to drive before the car has fully stopped isn’t horrible, but think about this: at just 4 mph, today's average car exerts more force than a bullet fired out of a rifle, and you’re asking small pieces of metal to stop it instantly. When you think about how expensive transmission repair can be, you’ll realize why this is shooting yourself in the foot. Which is also extremely costly to repair.

