We Asked Our Moms To Define 12 Car Terms

3. Suicide Doors

• Ryan's Mom: "Suicide doors are used when trying to commit suicide by throwing yourself from a speeding vehicle."

• Ali's Mom: "Doors on top of a car?"

• Jeremy's Mom: "Suicide doors? Um...oh, Jesus. You know how there’s the lock and unlock mechanism, this is the lock and unlock mechanism in which there is no unlock option."

• Wil's Mom: "I know them, they are doors in a police car that are nailed shut so you cant get out. Or maybe doors where you can get out really easily. No, they're doors you can't get out of, in a police car, but I'm not sure. If you can't get out of them, you'd kill yourself. Like if it was going off a cliff, you couldn't get them open. Suicide doors."

• Gavin's Mom: "Doors in between two rail cars leading outside, where they connect to each other."

• Joe's Mom: "The doors that open up from the bottom and have a hinge on the top of the car so you lift them up to get out."