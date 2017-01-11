15 Lies You've Been Told About Cars

8. Convertibles are less safe than cars with tops

This was true in the 1960s. It’s not always the case today. Is a brand new convertible less safe in a front end, or rear end collision than its non-convertible counterpart? Nope. In a side collision, it’s still safe, though you do have a little less structural support up high. Even in a rollover accident, popup rollbars shoot up to keep your head from hitting the ground.

The lack of safety in convertibles is such a widely held belief that some groups take it irrationally far. For example, allowing vintage hard tops with no additional safety features on a race track, while barring even the newest and safest convertibles. Which would you prefer to be in in a crash: something from the 1970s that defined safety as a padded dashboard and a seatbelt, or something that’s brand new with more safety systems than you can imagine? Thought so.

