16 Things You Should Have In The Trunk Of Your Car

4. Spare tire and/or Slime

Adventures in Babysitting is a cheesy, albeit classic, ‘80s flick wherein teenage babysitter Elisabeth Shue has a blowout. In the events that follow, the cast is shot at, kidnapped, dangled out of skyscrapers, and sings with B.B. King. This is about the only situation where not having a spare tire actually resulted in something awesome.

If your car doesn’t come with a spare (or even room for one), a full can of Slime is vital.



5. Jack and lug wrench

So you've got yourself a spare tire and it’s properly aired up. Great! However, it’s not going to do you much good if you don’t have a means of jacking the car up or removing the lug nuts.