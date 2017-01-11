17 Jeeps To Get Your Blood Flowing

When the Willys Jeep first entered service it was impossible to know how hugely important of a vehicle it would turn out to be. Forget it being the personal plaything for people like Eisenhower, the Jeep was the direct inspiration for both the Land Rover and the Land Cruiser—something neither brand denies.

After so many decades of going just about everywhere imaginable, it's developed such a cult following that it's sometimes weird to see a Jeep in pristine condition. Below are 17 of 'em, doing what Jeeps do.