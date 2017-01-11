17 Jeeps To Get Your Blood Flowing

When the Willys Jeep first entered service it was impossible to know how hugely important of a vehicle it would turn out to be. Forget it being the personal plaything for people like Eisenhower, the Jeep was the direct inspiration for both the Land Rover and the Land Cruiser—something neither brand denies.
After so many decades of going just about everywhere imaginable, it's developed such a cult following that it's sometimes weird to see a Jeep in pristine condition. Below are 17 of 'em, doing what Jeeps do.
Just a typical work commute...
It's funny, but there really are a lot of vehicles in the world that would look right with huge tires and no doors.
Though, granted, modern iterations are a little bit better prepared to go further into the woods.
...or to the beach. If you've never camped out overnight on a beach, Jeep-side, your life isn't complete.
Seriously, it's either a rite of passage, or it should be.
Wait. This is what you should take to the beach.
Even Jeep's old school woody fit right in with extreme conditions.
Not a bad legacy, really.
Pond, or car wash?
There are a lot of reasons as to why sport utility vehicles lost sight of the sport aspect over the years. Jeep isn't one of them.
For a long time it almost seemed like Jeep was in a competition with Porsche to see which company could change its vehicles' appearance the least. Then again, if it ain't broke...
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." Remember when that was true, before the USPS got rid of its Jeeps?
No snorkel? No problem.
This is where they were all born, in Toledo, Ohio.
There actually are some roads that even Jeeps can't cross, as these three army photographers found out in Korea during the war.
True to its military roots, this one doesn't even look like it died. It's just slowly fading away into the Texas countryside.
Come to think of it, how is "Mud" not an official color offered by Jeep?
