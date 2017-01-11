Gratuitous Car Porn
17 Jeeps To Get Your Blood Flowing

12/31/2014
Beautiful Jeeps
MattJP
When the Willys Jeep first entered service it was impossible to know how hugely important of a vehicle it would turn out to be. Forget it being the personal plaything for people like Eisenhower, the Jeep was the direct inspiration for both the Land Rover and the Land Cruiser—something neither brand denies.

After so many decades of going just about everywhere imaginable, it's developed such a cult following that it's sometimes weird to see a Jeep in pristine condition. Below are 17 of 'em, doing what Jeeps do.

Beautiful Jeeps
Jeep

Just a typical work commute...

Beautiful Jeeps
Shawn Sanders

It's funny, but there really are a lot of vehicles in the world that would look right with huge tires and no doors.

Beautiful Jeeps
Davejdoe

Though, granted, modern iterations are a little bit better prepared to go further into the woods.

Beautiful Jeeps
William Gray

...or to the beach. If you've never camped out overnight on a beach, Jeep-side, your life isn't complete.

Beautiful Jeeps
Forsaken Fotos

Seriously, it's either a rite of passage, or it should be.

Beautiful Jeeps
Jeep

Wait. This is what you should take to the beach.

Beautiful Jeeps
Jeep

Even Jeep's old school woody fit right in with extreme conditions.

Beautiful Jeeps
Dustin Gaffke

Not a bad legacy, really.

Beautiful Jeeps
Petr Magera

Pond, or car wash?

Beautiful Jeeps
Jeep

There are a lot of reasons as to why sport utility vehicles lost sight of the sport aspect over the years. Jeep isn't one of them.

Beautiful Jeeps
USPS

For a long time it almost seemed like Jeep was in a competition with Porsche to see which company could change its vehicles' appearance the least. Then again, if it ain't broke...

Beautiful Jeeps
USPS

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." Remember when that was true, before the USPS got rid of its Jeeps?

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.
rvcroffi

No snorkel? No problem.

Beautiful Jeeps
Jeep

This is where they were all born, in Toledo, Ohio.

Beautiful Jeeps
Don O'Brien

There actually are some roads that even Jeeps can't cross, as these three army photographers found out in Korea during the war.

Beautiful Jeeps
Jay Phagan

True to its military roots, this one doesn't even look like it died. It's just slowly fading away into the Texas countryside.

Beautiful Jeeps
Petr Magera

Come to think of it, how is "Mud" not an official color offered by Jeep?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He once spent a night out on the beach by a Jeep. Donuts in the sand at dawn is a cherished memory.

