Cars

Wake up in This Ultra-Classic Bugatti

By Published On 08/21/2014 By Published On 08/21/2014
This Bugatti isn’t for the faint of heart.
All Photos: Neil Fraser ©2014 Courtesy of RM Auctions

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

This Type 23 Bugatti is essentially an advanced evolution of the Type 13 (hence the tribute number) that put Bugatti on the map and established the marque as a producer of high-end and high performance automobiles. This one happens to be for sale at RM’s London auction, and it’s certainly an amazing piece of machinery, but you’d have to be absolutely nuts to drive it on public roads.

Related

related

The 213MPH Bugatti From The 90's

related

The 213MPH Bugatti From The 90's
The Type 23 didn’t exactly have safety features.

There are just so many ways this car can kill you. For, *cough* starters *cough*, it has a crank starter that’s perfectly capable of killing you if you’re not careful. Then there’s the lack of seat-belts that will make an extremely close inspection of the solid metal, speedometer-less dashboard very likely in the event of a collision...which is also entirely possible because it has drum brakes in the rear...and that’s it—no brakes whatsoever in the front.

The Bugatti was really a masterpiece

And yet, for all the downsides of being essentially a pre-World War I car at its heart, it was still a masterpiece for its day. The 1.5 liter engine features four valves per cylinder—something most cars still don’t have nine decades later. The 50 hp it puts out was immense back then, as well. Having an engine, seat, and not much else is a big reason Bugattis of this era are known as “pur sang,” which means “little thoroughbred.”

Mirror? Yes. Speedometer? Not so much…

It’s more than just light and powerful, though. It’s a pure sports car. Note the clock on the left-hand side of the dash—that’s really just a chronograph so the navigator can gauge speed to determine where in the world they are. Literally, since this is from an era when drivers would race across continents simply for pride. You’d have to be crazy and/or awesome to drive this on the street, but it might be worth it.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He'd totally be down for a road trip across Europe in this.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Cars at the LA Auto Show This Year
Car Show

related

READ MORE
Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

related

READ MORE
We Drove the Best Performance Car Under $50,000
First Drives

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like