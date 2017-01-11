Cars

Buy A Piece Of The Real Tour De France’s History

By Published On 09/08/2014 By Published On 09/08/2014
Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione
All Photos: James Mann ©2014 Courtesy of RM Auctions

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

related

These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

You know of the Tour de France. No, not the bike race that proves whose doctors are the best at hiding banned substances. We're talking about the original Tour de France, one that began in 1899 (that's four years before that other tour, if you're keeping score). It took a few years off mid-century (a few World Wars got in the way), and returned as essentially a Franco-centric lap of western Europe, wherein drivers took their race cars, drove them from track to track, and saw who had the best overall time across some of the most notable courses in the world.

The car you're looking at is a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione, built specifically to be a road car you can race. It's got a three-liter V12 that screams to 7,000 rpm, and an advanced (by 1950s standards) suspension designed to tackle Europe's finest twisty bits. It actually finished fifth in the Tour in '57, slotting in immediately behind Stirling Moss and his legendary Mercedes 300SL.

Related

related

The Most Outrageous Ferrari Ever Built May Sell For $20M

related

The Ferrari That Defined 1980s Excess Is For Sale

related

These Are The Best Vintage Ferraris We Saw At Pebble Beach

related

The Most Outrageous Ferrari Ever Built May Sell For $20M
1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione

Evolutions of this car went on to be some of Ferrari's most famous racing cars of all time, but this one did it first, showing the world that you could go fast, and still have luggage in the trunk.

Check out these gorgeous photos of the car and don't miss the video at the bottom to see it in action.

Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione
Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione
Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione

related

The Ferrari That Defined 1980s Excess Is For Sale
Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione
Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione
Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione
Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione

related

These Are The Best Vintage Ferraris We Saw At Pebble Beach
Buy a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He would've absolutely loved to compete in the Tour de France. Follow him to Europe on Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Things Every Self-Respecting Car Buff Should Know

related

READ MORE
Mercedes Benz Is Actually Making a Pickup Truck

related

READ MORE
6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like