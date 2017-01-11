Cars

This Incredible Shelby 289 Competition Cobra Is For Sale

By Published On 08/27/2014 By Published On 08/27/2014
This Shelby 289 Competition Cobra is for sale
All Photos: Courtesy of RM Auctions

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

What you’re currently salivating over is a Shelby 289 Competition Cobra that’s crossing the auction block at RM’s London auction; and by a wide margin, it’s much better than the Hot Wheels version you had as a kid.

Related

related

Every James Bond Car, Ranked

related

Which Bacon Is Your Car?

related

Every James Bond Car, Ranked
This is no ordinary Cobra

In and of itself, the Shelby Cobra needs no introduction, as the undeniably legendary combination of American muscle and a British racing chassis was a force to be reckoned with, and helped to ignite the Ford-Ferrari war that raged through the end of the 1960s.

The Shelby Cobra Needs No Introduction

This is no ordinary Cobra, though. It’s a properly prepped and well-sorted race car that, back in its day, raced all over North America. At one point it became the last Cobra that Carroll Shelby actually raced wheel-to-wheel. Pedigree does not climb much higher than that.

The 289 is the connoisseur’s engine.

Under the hood lies a Ford 289 that’s been tuned to around 400 hp. It’s significantly lighter than a 427, and with all sorts of tweaks to the suspension and drivetrain performed by Shelby’s guys, this one will go around most American tracks faster than most 427s, too.

The greatest exhaust in history.

50 years later, it’s still capable of producing one of motoring’s greatest sounds…though you do have to take care not to burn your leg on one of the all-time great exhaust designs.

related

Which Bacon Is Your Car?
So many gauges.

There’s something to be said for the utter simplicity of the dash. The only gauges installed are absolutely vital for monitoring the car’s well-being during a race. Nirvana can be achieved in this cockpit.

Legitimate knockoffs is no oxymoron.

Unlike so many other cars with, ahem, knockoff knockoffs, these are legit, hit-‘em-with-a-hammer-to-change-your-tires-during-a-race wheels.

It’s a dream car, for sure.

The best cars stir passion that spans generations. They force themselves into the hearts of children in their formative years, and they rise above the corroded fate that falls upon the anonymous hordes of utilitarian vehicles. This is one of those cars.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. His very first Hot Wheels was a Guardsman Blue 427 Cobra.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
We Drove the Best Performance Car Under $50,000
First Drives

related

READ MORE
The New Audi S3 Does What No Audi Ever Has at This Price
First Drives

related

READ MORE
2016's Coolest Car Gadgets
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like