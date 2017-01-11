This 1965 VW Bus Stretch Limo Is On Sale For $220,000

With 33-windows, a custom wood interior, safari hatches and more, this 1965 VW Stretch Limo Microbus (Macrobus?) makes the case for greatest adventure-mobile of all time.
It's on sale for $220,000 on eBay, and it's a joy to behold.
Only 1,600 miles on the odometer!
Naturally, it has a sweet vanity plate.
Originally commissioned for a Hawaiian limo outfit, this VW restoration project and limousine stretching took two years of work in a Southern California shop.
It can fit a whole family, provided it's smaller than 12 members.
It's done weddings, parties, you name it—it was built for Maui, after all. And in addition to the logistical considerations of the Hawaiian party scene, every rust-prevention measure was taken, so this thing is built to last.
If you want to get it off the island, you'll have to pay the $1,100 shipping cost.
Its 2074cc VW engine is in great shape and this thing can hit 65, even though the Maui speed limit is 55.
If you buy this, come visit us.
Ethan Wolff-Mann needs this. Buy it for him and he'll put you on his Instagram.