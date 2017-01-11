Cars

This 1965 VW Bus Stretch Limo Is On Sale For $220,000

1965 VW Stretch Limo Vanagon Microbus
eBay

With 33-windows, a custom wood interior, safari hatches and more, this 1965 VW Stretch Limo Microbus (Macrobus?) makes the case for greatest adventure-mobile of all time.

It's on sale for $220,000 on eBay, and it's a joy to behold.

1965 VW Stretch Limo Vanagon Microbus
eBay

Only 1,600 miles on the odometer!

1965 VW Stretch Limo Vanagon Microbus
eBay

Naturally, it has a sweet vanity plate.

1965 VW Stretch Limo Vanagon Microbus
eBay

Originally commissioned for a Hawaiian limo outfit, this VW restoration project and limousine stretching took two years of work in a Southern California shop.

1965 VW Stretch Limo Vanagon Microbus
eBay

It can fit a whole family, provided it's smaller than 12 members.

1965 VW Stretch Limo Vanagon Microbus
eBay

It's done weddings, parties, you name it—it was built for Maui, after all. And in addition to the logistical considerations of the Hawaiian party scene, every rust-prevention measure was taken, so this thing is built to last.

1965 VW Stretch Limo Vanagon Microbus
eBay

If you want to get it off the island, you'll have to pay the $1,100 shipping cost. 

1965 VW Stretch Limo Vanagon Microbus
eBay

Its 2074cc VW engine is in great shape and this thing can hit 65, even though the Maui speed limit is 55.

If you buy this, come visit us.


Ethan Wolff-Mann needs this. Buy it for him and he'll put you on his Instagram.

