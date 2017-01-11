The Jet-Powered Race Car You Never Knew Existed Is For Sale

Let's cut straight to the chase: the Howmet TX is one of the coolest, most futuristic, and downright scary race cars ever conceived. In lieu of a traditional engine, it features an experimental turbine developed by a defense contractor for military helicopters. The car was built to go toe to toe with the likes of GT40s and Porsche 907s, and it actually took multiple wins and pole positions in 1968— the only year in which it competed—before setting several landspeed records.

Only two were ever built as part of a publicity campaign by jet engine manufacturer Howmet (hence the name: Howmet Turbine eXperimental), and the one you're looking at is for sale.