Cars

Johnny Cash's Rolls-Royce Is For Sale

By Published On 09/15/2014 By Published On 09/15/2014
Johnny Cash's LWB Silver Shadow
All Photos: Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

related

These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

[Author's Note: For a proper reading experience, put on "Ring of Fire" or any other Johnny Cash song before continuing.]

It doesn't matter if you call him by his real name or simply "The Man In Black"—Johnny Cash was an American legend with a style that, despite being monotone, was unmistakably his. For those with only a cursory familiarity of his life and times, he hosted his own eponymous variety show, and The Johnny Cash Show was so successful that ABC rewarded him with a gift...the 1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow that you see here.

It's up for auction at Barrett-Jackson, and it's pretty sweet.

Related

related

29 Things You Didn't Know About Rolls-Royce

related

Meet the 2500 hp, Rolls Royce Powered Aeroboat

related

I Owned A Rolls-Royce Phantom for 72 Hours

related

29 Things You Didn't Know About Rolls-Royce
Johnny Cash's LWB Silver Shadow

ABC ordered the car in 1970, with both the long wheelbase and long door options, so that Johnny could be chauffeured around in as much luxury as possible.

Cash's Rolls has a privacy partition.

The car was completely built to order, which is why there are gold "JRC" initials on the rear doors, and why it comes with an electronic privacy partition between the driver's area and the back seat.

The driver's seat in Cash's Rolls-Royce

Not that the driver's area is anything to sneeze at. It's exactly the same as any other Silver Shadow, which means miles of Connolly leather and a few trees-worth of wood for the dashboard.

The Silver Shadow weighs less than most tanks.

Overall, the Silver Shadow was fairly advanced for its day, using plenty of aluminum for body panels like the trunk and the hood to keep weight down. It worked, sort of: the car does weigh less than most tanks. The rear of the car is actually controlled by a hydraulic leveling system that raises and lowers the car to maintain nearly perfect ride quality.

related

Meet the 2500 hp, Rolls Royce Powered Aeroboat
Buy Johnny Cash's Rolls-Royce

Underneath that massive aluminum hood is a 412 cid V8 putting out roughly 190 hp, which is enough to get the car up to speed without disturbing anyone in back.

Buy Johnny Cash's Rolls-Royce

And of course, sitting up front is the Spirit of Ecstasy. Not bad for a guy who never wore anything but black.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He has the "Ring of Fire" stuck in his head now. Follow him on Twitter, where he doesn't discuss his poor taste in music.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How Motorsport Has Transformed Every Car on the Road

related

READ MORE
5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Popular Car Accessories You Should Stop Wasting Money On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like