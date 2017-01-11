Johnny Cash's Rolls-Royce Is For Sale

[Author's Note: For a proper reading experience, put on "Ring of Fire" or any other Johnny Cash song before continuing.]

It doesn't matter if you call him by his real name or simply "The Man In Black"—Johnny Cash was an American legend with a style that, despite being monotone, was unmistakably his. For those with only a cursory familiarity of his life and times, he hosted his own eponymous variety show, and The Johnny Cash Show was so successful that ABC rewarded him with a gift...the 1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow that you see here.

It's up for auction at Barrett-Jackson, and it's pretty sweet.