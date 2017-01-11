Cars

Buy The Ultimate 1970s Ferrari

The ultimate 1970s Ferrari
All Photos: Tim Scott ©2014 Courtesy of RM Auctions

The Ferrari 512 BB was essentially Ferrari's attempt to counter Lamborghini's insane Countach. With a 360 hp flat-12 engine and a chassis that's largely derived from the already successful 365 GT4 BB, it's basically Ferrari's best car of the 1970s ('77, specifically) and set the stage for the marque's great run of 1980s icons. This one, though, is different. It's likely one of the best you'll ever find, and it's up for grabs at RM's London auction.

This 512 BB has been heavily modified.

This car has been pretty heavily modified, but unless you're an old-school Ferrari fanatic or you've got a picture of a stock one for comparison, you'd never know it. The wheel arches have been widened, and the nose has an added chin spoiler to push the air around the car, which is helpful at seriously high speeds.

This engine defines sexy.

Even the air intakes have been modified to pull in air straight from the top of the car. We're not entirely sure how much, if any, extra power is gained from that, but we don't really care: even if the car still has "just" 360 hp, the result is an engine that reaches unbelievable levels of hotness. It has more sexy 1970s excess than a bowl full of keys.

Those classic Ferrari Daytona seats!

Then, there's the very '70s—yet somehow oddly timeless—interior with classic Ferrari-patterned seats, now upgraded with four point harnesses to keep you firmly in place as you tackle the sharper corners.

A bit of a warning, though...when you've got a tachometer as beautiful as this, and an engine as glamorous-sounding as a Ferrari flat 12 right behind your head, you're constantly gonna want to see that needle climbing higher. It's an addiction, albeit the best kind.

Seriously, what 1970s-era supercar would you rather have than this?


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He never realized how much of a euphemism for sex and drugs in the 1970s this car is until today.

