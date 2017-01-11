The Porsche That Killed The Manual Transmission Is For Sale

The list of legendary Porsches runs seriously deep, with sports cars, race cars, and even rally cars winning nearly everything there is to win over the years. The 956, however, is special even amongst Porsches, spearheading a run of Le Mans dominance in the early 1980s that was previously unfathomable. It also introduced technological breakthroughs that continue to revolutionize, and as the first car with a dual-clutch transmission, you can trace the death of the manuals directly to this specific 956.

Officially, 28 were built, with 25 still in existence. The example shown above sold in 2014 for just over $2,700,000 at an RM auction, but arguably the most important 956 of all is hitting the block at Gooding & Company this summer, where it's expected to pull in between $7,000,000 and $9,000,000.