The King Of Mid-Engined Hot Hatches Is for Sale

Buy the king of mid-engined hot hatches
All Photos: Tim Scott ©2014 Courtesy of RM Auctions

Among the many enduring icons that the 1980s bestowed upon future generations, the Group B rally cars were among the sexiest automobiles to ever hit the road. With near-limitless potential, manufacturers poured some serious moneys into making the cars as fast as possible on any surface. The only catch? They had to build at least 200 street-going versions of the race cars to prove they were really production cars.

For Peugeot, that meant taking a run-of-the-mill 205, putting a spare tire where the engine went, and dropping a compact turbo four cylinder where the back seats once lived. The result was this Peugeot 205 Turbo 16, available at RM’s London auction, possibly for under $100,000. In competition, the car won back to back World Rally Championships. On the street, it’s just...awesome. Enjoy. 

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's considering starting a petition demanding the return of Group B.

