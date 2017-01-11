Cars

The Most Insane Mercedes Ever Made is at a Used Car Lot. Got a Spare Mil?

Mercedes-Benz

It's surprising to find a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 just sitting around at a dealership, waiting for some potential buyer with a Bilzerian-esque personality and bank account to come along and adopt it.

Yet here it is, a 2014 Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6 sitting around with no one to play with at a (very high-end) used car lot in Florida. The price is a not-exactly-cheap $975,000, or $195,000 per differential, because off-roading.

Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6
Mercedes-Benz

It's really an amazing piece of machinery that's oddly practical, considering it's an overgrown pickup truck that costs as much as two Aventadors.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6
Mercedes-Benz

Naturally, for that kind of cash you get an interior that's exceptionally well appointed, right down to the quilted leather floor mats. You know, so you don't get sand in them after you've driven over the tallest dune you can find. Or after you've been showing it off at the beach.

Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6
Mirabella Motors

This particular one has just about every option Mercedes knows how to throw at it. Really, it comes with nothing but top of the line everything.

Except a good cameraman, though that's hardly the truck's fault.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He sees this and thinks "tow vehicle."

