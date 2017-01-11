8 Wildly Obscure Cars That Shaped The Auto Industry

The storied history of the automobile industry is one of the most fascinating and introspective looks into American culture. And the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance is one of the premiere destinations to see it in the metal.

The event is jam packed with hundreds of rare cars that reign from all over the world, whether driven, towed, or even flown in. And this year promises to be one of the best ever. Aside from the usual spate of pre-war Bentleys and Bugattis, some of history's coolest and most obscure concept cars will be in attendance, a few of which stand as the epitome as “Western Culture."