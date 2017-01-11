Cars

The 60th Anniversary Vanquish is Made With Recycled Aston Martins

Aston Martin 60th Anniversary Vanquish
All Photos: Aston Martin

Aston Martin Works, the historic home of Aston Martin, is turning 60 years old in 2015. And to celebrate, they're creating a sextet of one-off 60th Anniversary Limited-Edition Vanquishes, each designed to pay homage to a different decade of Aston Martin's heritage.

This is the first of 'em...and it's partially made with old Aston Martin engine parts.

Aston Martin 60th Anniversary Vanquish

Each one's going to be painted in a different color scheme that Aston Martin claims is integral to the company's history. The yellow, for example, is a traditional accent color on Aston's race cars.

Aston Martin 60th Anniversary Vanquish

But it's not traditionally on the side of the car like you see here, thus it gave AMW designers one hell of a challenge to make it work.  

Aston Martin 60th Anniversary Vanquish

The decade that this specific Vanquish is repping happens to be the most recent: 2005 to 2015. As part of Aston's plan to distinguish each car along a period-correct scheme, materials used for the interior will change according to the decade at hand, so naturally there's a ton of gorgeous carbon fiber at play.

Aston Martin 60th Anniversary Vanquish

The real intriguing bit's the knobs, though. They're made from old pistons taken from a blown engine out of an Aston Martin that's emblematic of the decade. For 2005-2015, you're looking at metal from an older Vanquish. If this were the car representing 1965-75, it would have used a DB5's pistons. Very Bond-like.

Aston Martin 60th Anniversary Vanquish

Keeping with this latest decade's theme, though, check out the beautiful weave on the carbon fiber splitter. That's about as beautiful as you'll find anywhere on earth.

Aston Martin 60th Anniversary Vanquish

There's no word yet on when the other five will debut, but so long as the company gets the DB5-ified car out before Spectre drops, all will be right in the world.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He loves minute nods to heritage like this.

