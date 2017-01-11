Meet The Future Of Audi: The A9 'Prologue'

Introducing Audi's latest concept car. No, Prologue isn't ever going to be produced as is, but you'll see certain aspects of it rolling out in various forms across the Audi lineup in the coming years. This isn't idle speculation; it's the official word from Audi, who refer to the Prologue as its "signature car."

In a sense, it's a concept car that doubles as a window into the future, and the future looks good.

