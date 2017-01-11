I Owned A BMW M4 For A Week

The Betrayal

The moment the car appeared in my driveway, I was psyched to find out it had a manual transmission. And a pretty great one at that, too: shifting is smooth and precise, and the pedal positioning is prime for heel-toe downshifting. Take it out of Sport+ mode, and the car even does the rev-matching for you.

That's when something occurred to me. The manual is the less serious of the two options. It's mad-freaking-fun, don't get me wrong, but that's the only reason it's there. If you're serious about performance...you go with the DCT. It's simply faster than a human can possibly be at shifting, and BMW knows it. As I came to that realization, part of me died a little bit, while halfway across the world, a couple of engineers in a lab in Munich probably high-fived each other over the accomplishment, or whatever it is that German engineers do when they accomplish something.