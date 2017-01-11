Audi Just Dropped A 724 Hp Offroading Station Wagon

What you're looking at is officially named the Audi Prologue Allroad Concept, but it's way more than just a big name. It has laser beam headlights, a ridiculously high-tech dashboard, a 77-millimeter lift for offroading shenanigans, and, oh yeah, a twin turbo V8 hooked up to an additional electric motor for a grand total of 724 hp. Not bad for a station wagon, huh?
Vital Statistics:
- Drivetrain: 4.0 liter Twin-Turbo V8 w/Electric Motor
- Power: 724 hp
- Torque: 664 lb-ft
- 0-62 mph: 3.5 seconds
- Fuel Economy: 117 mpg
With that kind of power and torque on tap, the Prologue Concept hits highway speeds quicker than should be legal for any station wagon. For reference, it's faster off the line than a Ferrari F40. Of course, it's also got the suspension and all-wheel-drive capabilities to head off into unkempt trails.
Let's talk about that dash for a second. The whole thing's basically one big display area, with a huge screen for passengers to play with. Look closely behind the the steering wheel, and you'll see a layout designed to ease information-processing by the driver. It's laid out in three tiers, each one projected onto a "semi-transparent" mirror in full HD.
In the center console, there's an OLED display made using a flexible film. It's basically the driver's controls for A/C, audio, and for inputting text, and it automatically folds down when not in use.
There are more OLED screens in back for the passengers, not to mention what Audi's calling a "butler" system that recognizes passengers' phones and adjusts seats, A/C, and even music accordingly.
And of course: There's matching luggage. Obviously.
