Cars

Whoa: Chevy Just Made A Tron Car

By Published On 04/22/2015 By Published On 04/22/2015
Chevrolet FNR
GM

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

This is the Chevrolet FNR. An ultra-futuristic, self-driving, Light Cycle-esque sedan that's part of a series of new models that GM is showing off at the 2015 Shanghai Auto Show. It’s equal parts iPhone and Tron and it kicks major ass. 

Related

related

The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Needs To Happen

related

The Rear Engined American Car You've Never Heard Of

related

The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Needs To Happen
Chevrolet FNR
GM

Keys have been replaced with iris recognition technology (good luck sneaking it out of the garage now!) as the only way to open the dual dragonfly-like doors. And that's just the beginning. You drive the FNR with body movements straight out of PlayStation Kinect, and it can go from “self-drive” to autonomous mode with a simple swipe of your hand.

Chevrolet FNR
GM

And it’s not just the driving that feels like it’s straight from a video game. The seats are made from mesh, feature full wraparound headrests, and can swivel 180 degrees. Yep, that means the FNR has sitting room for tea, an early conference, or even better, a game room to play Forza on your commute.

Chevrolet FNR
GM

The headlights and taillights are crystal lasers and the interior is illuminated with an ambient purple hue. The wheels are a magnetic, hubless design powered by electric motors—just like the Light Cycle—that would make Kevin Flynn green with envy.

Chevrolet FNR
GM

Naturally, the FNR can be charged wirelessly, but also boasts an array of sensors and smart technologies for self-driving that could rival the security platforms of most nuclear power plants. Did I mention the roof-mounted, terrain-mapping radar? It's got that.

related

The Rear Engined American Car You've Never Heard Of
Chevrolet FNR
GM

Since the FNR is intended to be a glimpse into the future, it uses a P2P network to communicate with other cars, so as to avoid getting too close—just like you and all of your high school “friends” on Facebook.

The fine folks at GM are keeping the powertrain options under wraps, so no word yet on how it will fair against a Stallone-driven Oldsmobile.


Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, retired Air Force Officer, frustrated racer, and actually has a Philosophy degree. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on TwitterInstagram, and Vine.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Toyota Just Unveiled the Fastest SUV in the World

related

READ MORE
Hidden Red Flags to Watch Out for When Buying a Used Car

related

READ MORE
Popular Car Accessories You Should Stop Wasting Money On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like