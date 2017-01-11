This Electric Sedan Will Utterly Dominate Tesla

Last year, QUANT's parent company—a European Research firm called nanoFlowcell—said they could power a car with little more than charged water. That car was the QUANT e-Sportlimousine and it held great promise...in the same sense that Tony Little's Gazelle promised to turn you in to the most fit guy in the room. Then, QUANT dropped the bombshell that its engineers already designed the car, and it's not only an extremely powerful sedan that can bury even the fastest Tesla, but it's already approved for road testing in Europe.

Now those engineers are back with something new: Meet the QUANT F. It might look like its predecessor, but it's been completely redone and now boasts a range of 500 miles and a Tesla-murdering 1,075 horsepower.