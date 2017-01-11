The Off-Road Dodge Challenger A/T. Because America.

For Dodge, the Challenger has become quite a versatile vehicle, ranging from an entry-level large coupe to a freakish, 707 hp destroyer of tires. Now, designer Joey Ruiter has developed the Challenger A/T. It's an all-terrain Challenger so badass even the Dukes of Hazzard would have no answer for it. The best part? Ruiter claims if you've got the dough, he'll make it for you.
The design has essentially followed traditional off-road vehicle protocols, adding longer suspension arms for increased wheel travel over rocks and sand dunes. There's also some body armor so you don't completely ruin the thing if you happen to get stuck on a boulder, which tends to happen.
To help you avoid said boulders, if you happen to find yourself in harsh terrain at night, there's a proper light bar mounted into the lower grille.
He's also paid attention to the finer details: moving the exhaust so it doesn't get crushed during a hard landing, adding an extra spare to the trunk, and ensuring there's plenty of space to store all your tools. Why? Because AAA isn't exactly going to come pull you from a sand dune at 3 a.m. in the middle of nowhere.
