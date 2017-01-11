Please God, Let Jeep Make These Concept 4x4's

Every year, a bunch of off-road enthusiasts head to Moab to drive around and get dirty with each other at the Easter Jeep Safari. And quite often, Jeep plays to its home crowd and brings along a concept worth checking out.

But this year's different. Jeep is bringing seven concepts to Moab, and they're fantastic. Anyone who questioned the Jeep design team's ability to create stunners has just been proven unequivocally wrong. Granted, these will never be produced, but some of them are so utterly righteous that the corporate types need to take the bean counters and tie 'em up in a shed until a green light is granted.