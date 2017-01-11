Cars

Ferrari's Invitation Only Sergio Supercar Is Already Sold Out

Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio
All Photos: Ferrari

Ferrari first dropped the Pininfarina Sergio concept at the 2013 Geneva Auto Show as a posthumous tribute to Sergio Pininfarina, who designed the bodies of many of Ferrari’s most classic cars. Fast forward a year and a half and the car gods have answered the prayers of a fortunate few: it’s being transformed into a production car.

Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio

Sort of. Ferrari is only making six of them, and if you haven’t already been approached by the company to have one built for your garage mahal, you never will, since they’re all accounted for. 

Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio

The concept was a wild and gorgeous design that started with a 458 Italia, chopped the top, then added some incredible curves and a windshield that was exactly that: a curtain of air directed up in front of the driver that made an artificial panel.

Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio

Ferrari’s not saying much about the car, but you can expect it to look quite a bit like the Sergio prototype, but with an actual windshield, and a seven figure price tag.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He loves when prototypes make it to production.

