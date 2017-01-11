The Polaris Slingshot Is The Most Fun You'll Have On 3 Wheels

It's both fast and safe.

The engine is a GM-sourced Ecotec four cylinder that puts out 173 hp, but because it's not exactly hauling a bus, it feels more like 300 hp. If the computer thinks you're being overly flirtatious with the throttle, the traction control system is so subtle that you'll hardly be able to tell it's saving you. And the same goes for stability control.

The engineering is clever.

The engineers had to find solutions to some unique challenges presented by having just one rear wheel. All cars lean in corners, but in a three-wheeler, any lean means the only tire in back drives on its edge, which is obviously terrible for traction. They specifically set up the front suspension to keep the chassis flat during cornering. Combine that with the fact that the rear-end only needs half the time of a normal vehicle to settle down after a turn, and you've got a seriously nimble machine.