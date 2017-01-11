I Drove Volvo's Limited Edition AMG Eater

I'm driving flat-out in the new Volvo Polestar S60, and I've badly—I mean badly—missed the racing line. The car and I aren't pointed anywhere near the inside of the corner, but directly at a rapidly approaching tire barrier. I think in most cars, I'd have met that barrier head-on and would've had a whole lot of explaining to do. Instead, the car's racing lineage shines through and the front wheels grip the pavement tighter than my hands grip the wheel.

The standard S60 and V60 are no sports sedans. Yes, Polestar has spent years winning races across the globe as the primary racing team for Volvo. But it's just now that it has its eyes set on doing for Volvo what AMG does for Mercedes.