The Galpin Rocket is a 725 HP Mix Between Mustang and Aston Martin

The bottom line: there's an awful lot of carbon fiber at play, meaning this car is considerably lighter than a normal Mustang. No one at Galpin's saying just how much lightness they've added, but it'll be significant enough to make that 725 hp engine considerably more potent than the measly 707 hp in the much portlier Hellcat twins.

In all likelihood, the Rocket will probably be faster and more expensive than the GT350. So then the question becomes, which is better?



