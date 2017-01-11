The Galpin Rocket is a 725 HP Mix Between Mustang and Aston Martin

Meet the Galpin Rocket. Yes, it's a Mustang, but it has 725 hp, impressive styling, and a seriously legit pedigree.
Galpin Auto Sports is responsible for some of the coolest concepts of the past few years, and since the 2015 Mustang's already no stranger to the aftermarket, the California-based shop played their best trump card, bringing in Henrik Fisker to lead the design. If you think you don't know Fisker, you do: The eponymous Fisker Karma, the Aston Martin DB9, and the BMW Z8 were all his handiwork.
They're actually going to build the Rocket in limited numbers, which is amazing, considering the body is nothing but carbon fiber. Those scoops on the hood are an homage to the 1968 Shelby GT500, which came out when Fisker was just a kid.
Of course there's a ton of detail work, note the gorgeous carbon fiber diffuser in back, and its counterpart splitter under the car's nose.
The fenders are flared more, the bulges in back are sharper, and the lip of the trunk now sports an immense arch, but everything's functional. The vents all help with keeping that monster of an engine cool, while the diffuser and trunk lid actually contribute meaningful downforce.
If you've ever asked yourself what would happen if you took a Mustang interior and dressed it up in Jaguar or Aston Martin duds, this is your answer. Almost everything is leather, and what isn't is carbon fiber.
The bottom line: there's an awful lot of carbon fiber at play, meaning this car is considerably lighter than a normal Mustang. No one at Galpin's saying just how much lightness they've added, but it'll be significant enough to make that 725 hp engine considerably more potent than the measly 707 hp in the much portlier Hellcat twins.
In all likelihood, the Rocket will probably be faster and more expensive than the GT350. So then the question becomes, which is better?
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He was really pleased to hear that all the styling cues actually serve an engineering function.