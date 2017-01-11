The McLaren P1 GTR Doesn't Care For Fat People

The McLaren P1 GTR is an excellent way to spend your money. Sure, it's seven figures, but you get a 986 hp hybrid supercar that takes a back seat to nothing and makes the regular McLaren P1 look like a luxury sedan by comparison.

But uh, let's hope you've been hitting the gym. Its performance is so far beyond anything you can comprehend that McLaren has developed its own workout regimen specifically for anyone who buys the car, basically so you don't kill the car your first time out. Or yourself.