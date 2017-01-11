The 2015 Mustang GT Pays Homage to Timeless Power

Just because it’s Gaia-friendly, doesn’t mean the 2015 Ecoboost Mustang is any less of a road monster. Need proof? Check out this video where Tyler Hinker, a die-hard muscle car maniac hits the track in a ’15… and the classic 1970 Boss 302. You’ll never guess the result.
First off, why’s it called the Boss? No, it’s not named after a certain Jersey rocker (nice try, though). The boss in this case is Bunkie Knudsen, the designer Larry Shinoda’s boss, who brought Shinoda with him to Ford in 1968.
Raw ‘70s Power and the Boss 302
It’s also the boss because of its V8 engine, competition suspension, and in this particularly vibrant instance, a kickass paint job. Plus, even back then, you could load it up with deluxe leather (read: OG) interior to match that outer beauty on the inside. And then of course there’s that V8 engine that pretty much embodies the Mustang muscle that’s made the line so famous.
Ecoboost® in the ’15 Mustang
The 2015 Ecoboost® has a four-cylinder engine, but still gives you the torque you know a Mustang will always deliver. While the 70s Mustang punches up the power in classic fashion, the 2015 Ecoboost® engine finds a way to give you more hp in half the cylinders (a fact that’s even true over some 21st century Mustangs like the 2005). Basically, Ecoboost® let’s you have your torque and afford it too, even with today’s gas prices. Go ahead and rev to your heart’s content.
