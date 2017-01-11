Sponsored

The 2015 Mustang GT Pays Homage to Timeless Power

By Published On 03/11/2015 By Published On 03/11/2015
1970 and 2015 Mustang
Courtesy of Mustang

More Like This

related

Mustang Has the Perfect Burnout Down to a Science

related

Watch Mustang Make Speed Bumps Obsolete

Just because it’s Gaia-friendly, doesn’t mean the 2015 Ecoboost Mustang is any less of a road monster. Need proof? Check out this video where Tyler Hinker, a die-hard muscle car maniac hits the track in a ’15… and the classic 1970 Boss 302. You’ll never guess the result.

First off, why’s it called the Boss? No, it’s not named after a certain Jersey rocker (nice try, though). The boss in this case is Bunkie Knudsen, the designer Larry Shinoda’s boss, who brought Shinoda with him to Ford in 1968. 

Related

related

Mustang Has the Perfect Burnout Down to a Science

related

Watch Mustang Make Speed Bumps Obsolete

More Like This

related

Mustang Has the Perfect Burnout Down to a Science

related

Watch Mustang Make Speed Bumps Obsolete

related

Mustang Has the Perfect Burnout Down to a Science
German Medeot/Flickr

Raw ‘70s Power and the Boss 302 

It’s also the boss because of its V8 engine, competition suspension, and in this particularly vibrant instance, a kickass paint job. Plus, even back then, you could load it up with deluxe leather (read: OG) interior to match that outer beauty on the inside. And then of course there’s that V8 engine that pretty much embodies the Mustang muscle that’s made the line so famous.

2015 Mustang
Courtesy of Mustang

Ecoboost® in the ’15 Mustang 

The 2015 Ecoboost® has a four-cylinder engine, but still gives you the torque you know a Mustang will always deliver. While the 70s Mustang punches up the power in classic fashion, the 2015 Ecoboost® engine finds a way to give you more hp in half the cylinders (a fact that’s even true over some 21st century Mustangs like the 2005). Basically, Ecoboost® let’s you have your torque and afford it too, even with today’s gas prices. Go ahead and rev to your heart’s content. 


As a loyal reader, your opinion is more important to us than oxygen, or hydrogen even. Please take this quick survey and tell us what you think!

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Watch Mustang Make Speed Bumps Obsolete
mustang_march15

related

READ MORE
Mustang Has the Perfect Burnout Down to a Science
mustang_march15

related

READ MORE
6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It