This Mega Yacht Can Take You To Europe Without Stopping

If you're a freshly minted member of the billionaires club, it's time to consider shaving a little off the top of your account, because Wider Yachts just released plans for its Wider 125. Think of it like a floating luxury hotel that's nicer than anything you can rent by the day.

With a range of over 3,600 nautical miles (at 10 knots), the boat's capable of taking you straight through international waters into Europe on a single trip, and that's just the beginning.