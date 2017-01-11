This Mega Yacht Can Take You To Europe Without Stopping

If you're a freshly minted member of the billionaires club, it's time to consider shaving a little off the top of your account, because Wider Yachts just released plans for its Wider 125. Think of it like a floating luxury hotel that's nicer than anything you can rent by the day.
With a range of over 3,600 nautical miles (at 10 knots), the boat's capable of taking you straight through international waters into Europe on a single trip, and that's just the beginning.
Starting with the obvious, there are four different decks. Two are for lounging, one has a pool, and another has a hot tub. All four are probably stocked with Dan Bilzerian's guest list.
Of course, there's a giant bedroom.
...and a living room, if you tire from walking to each deck and back again. Or jet skiing on the two jet skis the yacht's outfitted with.
See that glass wall in back? It's retractible, so the whole room converts into an indoor-outdoor party deck. Yeah.
If you had all this luxury and space, and could go over 3,000 miles off the coast without breaking a sweat what would you do?
