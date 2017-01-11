I Hammered The Hellcat

The 2015 Dodge Charger Hellcat is the world’s fastest, most powerful, and quickest accelerating sedan. Dodge recently invited me to play with it at a race track in rural West Virginia, where any mistakes with the throttle would lead to 707 hp's worth of consequences. The first thing I remember hearing? There's an instructor sitting next to me to make sure I don't kill myself or the car, and he's nearly shouting at me: "Easy on the throttle. EASY!"

I thrashed the Hellcat. This is what it's like.