The New York International Auto Show certainly saw its fair share of hot debuts, like the McLaren 570S, Cadillac's new luxurious flagship CT6 sedan, and a Lincoln Continental that's revived and back from the dead. Beyond all the headline-grabbing debuts, though, there were plenty of other pieces of rolling art that were immaculately displayed.
These are the 14 coolest cars we saw at the New York Auto Show.
2016 Acura NSX
A twin turbo V6 augmented by four electric motors? Yeah, the long-awaited NSX revival can't get here fast enough.
2016 Porsche Boxster Spider
No radio, no air conditioning, no automatic transmission: Porsche's hardcore version of the Boxster sounds like a blast.
1968 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale
Only 18 of the knee-weakeningly beautiful Tipo 33 Stradales were built, as a street (hence stradale) version of Alfa's also-stunning Tipo 33 race car. It cost—in 1968 dollars—almost as much as a new Mustang does today, and its performance was enough to scare even the most seasoned automotive journalists.
1975 BMW 3.0 CSL "Batmobile"
BMW rolled out one of its most historically relevant cars to celebrate 40 years since BMW's factory racing program began competing stateside. The influence of this car on BMW's styling can still be felt today, and it was pretty damn fast, to boot.
2016 Ford GT
Even if you've been living under a rock, you know what this is. For the inside scoop on the design team's thought process, go here. If you're angry about the fact that it's an EcoBoost V6 instead of a thunderous V8 like the original, go here instead.
1970 BMW Alpina 2002ti
This car had an extensive racing history in the SCCA before going into storage for a quarter century. Eventually, BMW bought it, restored it, and started letting top-notch drivers (Boris Said, Danica Patrick...) take it out for historic races.
Aston Martin Vulcan Concept
You've gotta hand it to Aston Martin: they're not d*cking around when it comes to track-only playthings. An 800 hp, flame spitting V12 that sounds like the God of Fire's only part of the story here.
1965 Alfa Romeo TZ2
It's a thoroughbred race car with enough sexy Italian lines to take home top honors at the legendary Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. What more could you possibly want?
2016 Ford Focus RS
Let's see here: a a manual transmission, 316 hp, all wheel drive five-door car plucked directly from Ford of Europe? Yes, please.
1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza
Before there was Scuderia Ferrari, Alfa Romeo carried the Italian racing hopes. Ferrari raced for and later designed cars for Alfa, and in between those periods, he raced against it. This was the car tasked with beating him and taking the fight to the Germans.
2016 McLaren P1 GTR
Corpulent drivers need not apply. The GTR's pretty damn serious about performance...which should surprise absolutely no one, given the seven-figure price tag and nearly four-figure horsepower level.
2016 McLaren 675LT
Can't quite swing the additional comma your bank account requires to snag a P1 GTR? the 675LT's not exactly a slouch on the track, as McLaren's mid-level entry into the track-only game.
Toyota FT-1 Concept
Other than saying this is a direction the company's going in the future, Toyota still isn't saying anything about the even-better-in-person FT-1, but it's no secret that Toyota and BMW are in cahoots on a sports car project, so whether or not this winds up being a new Supra, it's gonna be a blast.
2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith "Inspired by Film"
It's easy to call a Wraith a piece of art in motion, but R-R just went a step further and tied an entire car into its own Hollywood narrative. Really.