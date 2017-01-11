This Brand-New 1965 Mustang Was Built In 2015

It's easy to take one look at this exquisitely prepared Revology Mustang Replica and think it's a very beautiful, well-restored car. Except it isn't restored. It's 100% brand-new.
Revology starts with a new chassis that's produced with Ford's blessing, then sets about bringing it a little more in line with modern standards. Disc brakes adorn all four corners and sit inside 17-inch rims, while the suspension has been brought up to par with the last-generation Mustang's.
The head and tail lights have been swapped for LED units, for better visibility all-around.
The interior gets a similar treatment, moving way beyond power windows and locks to keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, power seats, and a built-in USB port.
Put all that in a car that's powered by a high-performance version of the same 5.0 liter V8 that drove most high-performance Mustangs until 1995, and you've got a big winner.
Of course, for $120,000 Mustang, it oughtta be.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. This car basically describes what he did to his Fox Mustang, only this is better.