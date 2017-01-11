Cars

This Brand-New 1965 Mustang Was Built In 2015

Published On 03/19/2015
Revology Replica Mustangs
Revology

It's easy to take one look at this exquisitely prepared Revology Mustang Replica and think it's a very beautiful, well-restored car. Except it isn't restored. It's 100% brand-new.

Revology Replica Mustangs
Revology

Revology starts with a new chassis that's produced with Ford's blessing, then sets about bringing it a little more in line with modern standards. Disc brakes adorn all four corners and sit inside 17-inch rims, while the suspension has been brought up to par with the last-generation Mustang's.

Revology Replica Mustangs
Revology

The head and tail lights have been swapped for LED units, for better visibility all-around.

Revology Replica Mustangs
Revology

The interior gets a similar treatment, moving way beyond power windows and locks to keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, power seats, and a built-in USB port.

Revology Replica Mustangs
Revology

Put all that in a car that's powered by a high-performance version of the same 5.0 liter V8 that drove most high-performance Mustangs until 1995, and you've got a big winner.

Of course, for $120,000 Mustang, it oughtta be.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. This car basically describes what he did to his Fox Mustang, only this is better.

