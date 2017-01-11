Tesla just whipped out the 'D': 700HP, AWD, and Autopilot!?!

The Tesla Model S is officially every bit as obsolete as that iPhone 5 you're still using. More obsolete, even.
Meet the Tesla Model S P85D. Basically, it looks just like a normal Tesla Model S, but with all-wheel drive. And 691 hp. That changes lanes automatically on the highway. It's not a concept, either: you can order it right now for around $120,000, and have it by December.
Awesomely, the process of making the car all-wheel drive is the reason it's now so powerful. Available as a $14,600 option over a normal P85, the P85D keeps the 470 hp rear motor, then adds a second motor putting 221 hp to the front wheels. Total output is a Corvette Z06 annihilating 691 hp, meaning the car can hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, and can do a standing quarter mile in 11.8 seconds.
And that autopilot feature? It's essentially a complex system comprised of cameras, radar, sonar, and GPS. If you put your turn signal on and there's no car in the way, it'll automatically change lanes for you. It'll even automatically adjust your speed based on speed limit signs. In theory, you won't have to do a thing "from on ramp to off ramp," at least according to Tesla.
But, of course, this is real-life-Bond-villian Elon Musk's company, so it doesn't stop there. Using that same tech, Musk claims the car can park itself, then come meet you when you're ready to go somewhere. Seriously, we're not making this stuff up.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Put that drivetrain in a lightweight coupe, and he's sold.