Tesla just whipped out the 'D': 700HP, AWD, and Autopilot!?!

And that autopilot feature? It's essentially a complex system comprised of cameras, radar, sonar, and GPS. If you put your turn signal on and there's no car in the way, it'll automatically change lanes for you. It'll even automatically adjust your speed based on speed limit signs. In theory, you won't have to do a thing "from on ramp to off ramp," at least according to Tesla.

But, of course, this is real-life-Bond-villian Elon Musk's company, so it doesn't stop there. Using that same tech, Musk claims the car can park itself, then come meet you when you're ready to go somewhere. Seriously, we're not making this stuff up.