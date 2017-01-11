I Thrashed Cadillac's ATS-V Around A Formula 1 Race Track

Truthfully, I’m not sure that moving to New York is the panacea that century-old brands need to rediscover their soul. But if it means creating machines—like the ATS-V—that send my testicles up into my body cavity when I take them to the track, then I’m all for it.

Welcome back, Cadillac.



