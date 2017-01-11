I Thrashed Cadillac's New 640 HP CTS-V Around Road America

It's a strange feeling...putting your foot down at 70 mph, then noticing just a few seconds later that you're already pushing 130 mph. All while piloting a big American luxury sedan.

When I packed my bags for Wisconsin's venerable Road America race track to be among the very first people outside of GM to drive the 2016 Cadillac CTS-V—let alone torture some tires on a race track—I wasn't entirely sure what to expect, especially from a 640 hp beast straight out of Cadillac's V program. It has its eyes squarely set on both AMG and BMW's M division, but ultimately the CTS-V has its own unique persona. And yes, it's extremely quick.