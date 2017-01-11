I Thrashed Cadillac's New 640 HP CTS-V Around Road America

It's a strange feeling...putting your foot down at 70 mph, then noticing just a few seconds later that you're already pushing 130 mph. All while piloting a big American luxury sedan.
When I packed my bags for Wisconsin's venerable Road America race track to be among the very first people outside of GM to drive the 2016 Cadillac CTS-V—let alone torture some tires on a race track—I wasn't entirely sure what to expect, especially from a 640 hp beast straight out of Cadillac's V program. It has its eyes squarely set on both AMG and BMW's M division, but ultimately the CTS-V has its own unique persona. And yes, it's extremely quick.
Vital Statistics
- Horsepower: 640
- Weight: 4,145
- 0-60 mph: 3.7 seconds
- Top speed: 200 mph
I was a passenger for the quick drive out to Road America, which gave me time to absorb the car's visceral presence. The Caddy's angular look is sharpened further with a carbon fiber trim package that adds a front splitter and a rear spoiler, both carefully woven like a quality suit to form a V in the middle.
The ride is stiff (as you might expect) but never harsh, thanks in no small part to the car's adaptive suspension. More on that suspension later, because the car's most telling attribute is the growl emanating from the tailpipes. As with the suspension, the sound is aggressive without ever being brash.
At no point did I sense the ire of Wisconsinites lamenting the sound of the exhaust before 8 AM on a Monday morning. Instead, I was confronted with a strong sense that the car is a beautiful anachronism. The CTS-V's modern driving characteristics are clearly influenced by Cadillac's Teutonic rivals, yet those traits are wrapped around a soul directly descended from the muscle car-crazed 1960s.
Naturally, the CTS-V's showstopper is conveniently located under the hood. The Corvette Z06-sourced supercharged V8 puts out 640 hp, so in the odd chance that someone doesn't like the car, you can convert them to the size of ants in your rear view mirror in a matter of seconds.
And this isn't about whether the CTS-V is fast in a straight line (it is). If Cadillac wants to earn bragging rights against the other fastest luxury sedans in the world, this car needs to be great in the one place to which almost none of its buyers will ever drive it: the race track.
It's the $84,000 question. How does it drive when pushed hard?
Well, it's a confidence-inspiring, mostly forgiving car that's more than happy to work with you to fit your driving style. At the risk of sounding obscenely jaded, I'd almost call it tame. Treat it with the respect that a 4,145 pound, 640 hp car deserves, and the CTS-V is as supremely comfortable trail-braking into a corner as it is rotating under throttle on corner exit.
Not to get too technical, but a good chunk of the car's neutral demeanor can be traced to this seriously complex-looking differential. It uses a series of computer-controlled clutches in conjunction with a host of sensors to ensure the left or right wheel is supplied with exactly the right amount of torque to encourage the car to move in the direction you're wanting it to go.
The Magnetic Ride Control system literally adjusts the car's suspension every few milliseconds by first running an electrical current through iron shavings that are suspended in oil, then uttering incantations not heard since the engineers' ancestors were convicted and burned at Salem.
Combined with the trick differential, the net result is a car that's so easy to drive that it gives you the confidence needed to keep your foot in the throttle even as 70 mph becomes nearly 140 mph and the road becomes bumpy and curvy right as you need to hit the brakes.
Those brakes, by the way, are absolutely huge. At 390 mm for the front discs, you won't find a brake on a production car that's larger. They need to be that big, too, because repeatedly stopping a heavy car from high speed (my fastest at Road America was 156 mph into a downhill braking zone) is no easy task.
They didn't fade all day, though such reliability was virtually guaranteed by a decision to include a coasting zone at one of the fastest parts of the course.
If you're curious as to just how much braking power the CTS-V really has, look carefully at the streaks in front of the rear tire in this photo. When I got in this car it was clean. Just eight laps later, the side was splattered with rubber from the front tires as they sacrificed their longevity to haul the car down from 148 mph, lap after lap.
In the performance enhancing technologies department, there are more than enough driver aid settings to satisfy any driver, and they really do make a difference from one setting to the next. The normal sport setting keeps everything buttoned down, and driving feels kind of like a video game, where being overly blunt with the throttle is both expected and accounted for. The various track-oriented settings loosen the reigns progressively, and each step up the proverbial ladder feels like a fresh hit of dopamine as the car becomes more and more lively.
Is it the perfect track car, then? No. Of course not. It's a luxury sedan, first and foremost. As such, the steering wheel and brake pedal are somewhat insulated from the road, dulling their feedback on the track. If they felt livelier, the CTS-V would be all the better for it, on a race track, but it would certainly lose some of that luxury that almost every single one of its buyers expect after shelling out nearly $90,000.
The verdict, then, is that while on paper it goes toe to toe with AMG and M, and while it may ultimately be faster than them, it's the aural and visual intangibles that differentiate it. Without using subjective terms like "better," it's a car with its own distinctly American personality that rightly earned its spot in the super-sedan club.
This is a full lap of the CTS-V at Road America to give you a better idea of the sheer speed it's capable of. I did brake early a few times, simply because it's not my car.
You'll also note the excellent overlay that shows data for speed, throttle and brake input, steering angle, and more. That's the Performance Data Recorder that comes as an option on both the CTS-V and the Corvette. It's truly fantastic; look for more on that in the future. Enjoy.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He actually spun once in this car, due to a complete lapse in concentration after passing someone. He's still annoyed at himself for that.
