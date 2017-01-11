The New Camaro Convertible Is The King Of Summer

Chevy preemptively crowned the King of Summer 2016 today when it released the specs and photos of the upcoming 2016 Camaro Convertible. Although it's essentially identical to the coupe version from the waist down, make no mistake: this beast is specifically designed to rule the highway with the top down.
What really makes this Camaro the absolute top of the convertible food chain is its top design. It's the only car in its segment with fully automatic operation, with latches that automatically release and secure the top—also activated by a button on the key fob.
A hard tonneau cover deploys automatically when the top is lowered and stowed so the entire body is smooth and sleek no matter what.
The coolest feature? The top can be lowered or raised while you're driving at speeds of up to 30 mph. If you get caught in a quick storm on a country road, you won't even have to pull over to cover your head.
Even with all the top's tech, it wouldn't be a Camaro without great performance. The 2016 model was engineered specifically to reduce some of the awkwardness found in other convertibles, like shaky cowls, quivers, and under-damped chassis issues.
Start thinking about all the summer cruising you'll be doing in a year since that's how long you'll have to wait to drive the Camaro Convertible. Once you get behind its wheel though, you'll probably agree: it's good to be the king.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.