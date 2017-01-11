The 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider Takes A Little Off The Top

Ferrari made convertible junky dreams come true today when the iconic company released the details of its newest droptop masterpiece: the 2016 488 Spider. It's essentially identical to its fixed top counterpart, the 488 GTB, but that won't stop us from drooling.
Ferrari claims the roof mechanism opens and closes in about 14 seconds—and weighs 55 pounds less than the GTB's hardtop, if you're counting.
It has a 661 HP twin-turbo charged V8 that can send you from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 203 mph.
Pricing and ordering information isn't available as of yet, but we're betting this beauty won't come cheap. Look for the Spider to debut at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Head over to Auto Blog for more details and the full press release.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. No word on whether he'll be ordering the hardtop or the convertible.
