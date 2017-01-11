Cars

The 2016 Hennessey VelociRaptor Is A Street-Legal Monster SUV

By Published On 07/02/2015 By Published On 07/02/2015
Hennessey Performance

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The incredible tuners at Hennessey Performance just opened the order sheets for their newest insane SUV, the 2016 VelociRaptor. Based on the Ford F-250, the crew from just west of Houston add two more doors, rear cargo entry, middle row captains chairs, and a folding 3rd row bench. The end result looks like a modern Excursion with seating for seven or eight, depending on how it's configured.

Outside, the distinctive appearance includes an exclusive front bumper upgrade, and Hennessey and VelociRaptor SUV exterior badges—because it's embarrassing when your monster-truck crushing SUV gets mixed up with a regular Ford at the country club.

Related

related

Hennessey’s 570hp 2015 Escalade is a Beast

related

The 717 HP Hennessey Mustang Gives Zero Hellcats

related

Hennessey’s 570hp 2015 Escalade is a Beast
Hennessey Performance

This much mass requires a ton of power to get moving, but that's no problem for the guys at Hennessey, having built the fastest production car in the world. Either opt for the 6.2-liter 600 hp V8, or go full-bonkers and check the box for the VelociRaptor 650 hp supercharged version. There's also a diesel option, with 6.7 liter PowerStroke package pumping out a staggering  880 lb-ft of torque.

Naturally, options run the gamut with wheel and tire upgrades, a specialty rear bumper, an integrated LED light bar, and of course a serious winch to match the off-road suspension options.

Specifics haven't been detailed, but you can expect fuel economy to be squarely in the if-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford-it range. Pricing starts at around $160,000, for which you'll have a spot in line and a wait of about six months while the souls of lesser SUVs are crushed, melted, and used to make the VelociRaptor's body.


Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, and frustrated racer, and actually has use for an SUV this size. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on TwitterInstagram, and Vine.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Creepy Photos of Abandoned Cars Look Like the Apocalypse

related

READ MORE
The New Audi S3 Does What No Audi Ever Has at This Price
First Drives

related

READ MORE
We Drove the New 2017 Ford Raptor, the Most Badass F-150 Ever Built
First Drives

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like