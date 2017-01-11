The 2016 Hennessey VelociRaptor Is A Street-Legal Monster SUV

This much mass requires a ton of power to get moving, but that's no problem for the guys at Hennessey, having built the fastest production car in the world. Either opt for the 6.2-liter 600 hp V8, or go full-bonkers and check the box for the VelociRaptor 650 hp supercharged version. There's also a diesel option, with 6.7 liter PowerStroke package pumping out a staggering 880 lb-ft of torque.

Naturally, options run the gamut with wheel and tire upgrades, a specialty rear bumper, an integrated LED light bar, and of course a serious winch to match the off-road suspension options.

Specifics haven't been detailed, but you can expect fuel economy to be squarely in the if-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford-it range. Pricing starts at around $160,000, for which you'll have a spot in line and a wait of about six months while the souls of lesser SUVs are crushed, melted, and used to make the VelociRaptor's body.