The 2016 Hennessey VelociRaptor Is A Street-Legal Monster SUV

The incredible tuners at Hennessey Performance just opened the order sheets for their newest insane SUV, the 2016 VelociRaptor. Based on the Ford F-250, the crew from just west of Houston add two more doors, rear cargo entry, middle row captains chairs, and a folding 3rd row bench. The end result looks like a modern Excursion with seating for seven or eight, depending on how it's configured.
Outside, the distinctive appearance includes an exclusive front bumper upgrade, and Hennessey and VelociRaptor SUV exterior badges—because it's embarrassing when your monster-truck crushing SUV gets mixed up with a regular Ford at the country club.
This much mass requires a ton of power to get moving, but that's no problem for the guys at Hennessey, having built the fastest production car in the world. Either opt for the 6.2-liter 600 hp V8, or go full-bonkers and check the box for the VelociRaptor 650 hp supercharged version. There's also a diesel option, with 6.7 liter PowerStroke package pumping out a staggering 880 lb-ft of torque.
Naturally, options run the gamut with wheel and tire upgrades, a specialty rear bumper, an integrated LED light bar, and of course a serious winch to match the off-road suspension options.
Specifics haven't been detailed, but you can expect fuel economy to be squarely in the if-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford-it range. Pricing starts at around $160,000, for which you'll have a spot in line and a wait of about six months while the souls of lesser SUVs are crushed, melted, and used to make the VelociRaptor's body.
Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, and frustrated racer, and actually has use for an SUV this size. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Vine.
