The Intimidating Viper ACR Is Somehow Street Legal

Since 1999, the Dodge Viper has had a bigger, badder, more "how is this thing street legal" brother in the American Club Racer, aka the ACR. This is the new one. In terms of what you can buy today, it's not just the most extreme Viper, it's one of the most extreme cars, period. Take a look:
To be clear, the ACR is 100% street legal, but it's meant for the track. For starters, note the terrifyingly large rear wing. It's part of an aero package that, at 177 mph, generates a ton of downforce. That helps the extra huge tires—specifically designed for the ACR—maneuver the car around a road course faster than race slicks, at least according to Dodge.
Balancing that rear wing is a series of winglets at the front, as well as a splitter extension that's easily removable. In other words, that's Dodge's way of saying, "remove it yourself when you leave the track, before a speed bump does it for you."
Stopping consistently from 170-plus mph is aided immensely by a set of carbon ceramic brake rotors, but the greatest mechanical upgrade is the suspension. The shocks have 10 different settings, and can be adjusted at all four corners in ways you'd need an engineering degree to fully comprehend.
While the engine is unchanged from the "normal" Viper, with all the aerodynamic and suspension upgrades, you can much more easily take advantage of its ferocity. This 645 hp V10 isn't exactly tame.
The net result of all those performance goodies is a car that can pull 1.5 Gs in a corner. Enter an interior draped in Alcantara, which adds grip to hold you in place, so you so you're less likely to wind up holding onto the steering wheel for dear life mid-corner.
As an added bonus, you can get the ACR as part of Dodge's 1 of 1 program with around 25 million different combinations of colors from which to choose.
