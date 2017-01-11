The Intimidating Viper ACR Is Somehow Street Legal

The net result of all those performance goodies is a car that can pull 1.5 Gs in a corner. Enter an interior draped in Alcantara, which adds grip to hold you in place, so you so you're less likely to wind up holding onto the steering wheel for dear life mid-corner.

As an added bonus, you can get the ACR as part of Dodge's 1 of 1 program with around 25 million different combinations of colors from which to choose.



