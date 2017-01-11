What To Watch For: This is Ford's New Police Interceptor

Being on the lookout for police cars becomes second nature for most drivers. And you'll want to be on the lookout for Ford's new Interceptor. The biggest giveaway is still the spotlight on the side, followed by the hopefully-not-flashing lights on the roof; unfortunately more aerodynamic and harder to notice than ever.
Most of the rest of the lighting package is hidden in the side mirrors and front grill, meaning you're unlikely to notice until it's too late.
Of course, there is a bright side to not seeing those lights. The SUV Interceptor's a very dog-friendly place, as Ford illustrated with this lovable K-9 officer that definitely won't lunge at your throat as long as you pull over immediately and stick your increasingly shaky hands on the steering wheel.
All kidding aside, it's actually pretty advanced. While it's fundamentally same 365 hp vehicle Ford first debuted a couple of years ago, the tech includes things like a "surveillance mode" that's less about watching you in your home, and more about keeping an automated eye on the surroundings, lest someone attempt to surprise an officer, or his throat-hungry K9 companion.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He hasn't been pulled over/in a cop car in over a decade, though he probably just jinxed that.